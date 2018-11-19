Kate Middleton's best Royal Variety Performance dresses over the years Will Meghan be taking fashion inspiration from her?

The Royal Variety Show is to take place on Monday evening in London and we already can't wait to see what members of our favourite family will be wearing for the occasion. Over the years, there has been no end of sartorial inspiration on show at the event, from the Queen's choice of gowns, to the Duchess of Cornwall's and, of course, the performers such as Cheryl, Lady Gaga and Kylie Minogue. One person who we can also always rely on to nails her style though is the Duchess of Cambridge… obviously. As the Duchess of Sussex makes her royal debut at the event, perhaps she looked through the archives at what Kate has worn in the past.

READ NEXT: Kate Middleton's best ever hat moments

Who can forget the incredible floor-length powder blue dress Kate wore to last year's show? Designed by one of her go-to British fashion designers Jenny Packham, she looked like a real-deal fairytale princess. Long-sleeved with a sweetheart neckline and a sheer layer on top, the dress featured stunning embellishments, sequins and flowers all over. She finished the sparkly look with the Casa Crystal Clutch by the same designer, Oscar de la Renta high heels and the Queen's diamond earrings.

2017

The full look

Gorgeous makeup

Details

The shoes

The first time Kate attended the Royal Variety performance she opted for a more demure look than her last but equally as elegant. Again floor length, she went for a black gown with lace detailing, a nipped in waist and a boat neck by American designer, Diane von Furstenberg. She wore her hair back at the nape of her neck to show off her killer diamond earrings for the occasion.

2014

The full look

The jewellery

Details

READ NEXT: Prince William and Kate reveal parenting fears: 'how do we deal with this?'

Sadly Kate and William are not due to appear at this year's Royal Variety Performance but Meghan and Harry will attend instead. What look do you think the Duchess of Sussex will opt for? No doubt it will be a show-stopping gown if her sister-in-law's previously choices are anything to go by.