THIS is how to wear red according to the royal family Take a look at some of the most gorgeous crimson dresses on the planet as we chart the royals affection for the vibrant colour

Red really isn't the easiest colour to pull off - it's something that's universally acknowledged, right? The strong tones, the statement it makes… it can be a bit too 'look at me!' and 'here I am!' Well, according to the royal family, this just isn't the case. We can literally think of no other bunch that make it look so, well, fabulous. To the incredible red Preen dress that the Duchess of Cambridge wore for an evening engagement in Canada in 2016, to the recent scarlet number the Duchess of Sussex wore for her arrival in Tonga and the silk frock Sarah Ferguson wore on the runway in 2004, take a look at our favourite royal red moments over the years…

