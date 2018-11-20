Video: From Meghan Markle's tag-gate to Kate Middleton's Marilyn mishap - the wardrobe malfunctions that prove royals are just like us Even royals have slip ups

Though they usually present themselves with an inimitable grace and sense of style, occasionally even the chicest of royals have the odd wardrobe mishap. During the royal tour of the South Pacific, the Duchess of Sussex made headlines when she erroneously left the tag on her red Self Portrait dress as she disembarked an airplane in Tonga. Likewise, the Duchess of Cambridge had a movie star moment in Calgary when her yellow dress was caught by the wind in a Marilyn Monroe way. For all of the most memorable royal fashion mishaps, watch the video below.

SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO:

Loading the player...

Royal Wardrobe Malfunctions

