Video: Meghan Markle's ultimate fashion moments of 2018 The Duchess has had a particularly stylish year

From her Givenchy wedding dress back in May, to her bespoke velvet Givenchy dress at the Fashion Awards in December, the Duchess of Sussex has been one of 2018’s ultimate trendsetters. And don't even get us started on her maternity style - no wonder she's topping best dressed lists left, right and centre. For all of the Duchess’ best fashion from 2018, watch the video below, and pay particular attention to Meghan's exceptional looks during the royal tour. Ready to take notes?

SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO:

Loading the player...

Duchess Of Sussex 2018 Fashion Highlights

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.