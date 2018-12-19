See how Queen Letizia's incredible style has evolved over the last 15 years We don't think she's ever put a foot wrong…

It's a well known fact that Queen Letizia of Spain is one of the most stylish royals around but we reckon she could easily be named one of the most stylish women around. Known for her elegant gowns, excellent tailoring and ability to wear towering stilettos flawlessly on almost every occasion, she’s a true fashionista. Proving she’s not out of touch either, she's championed not only luxury fashion houses but high street labels too over the years showing a particular fondness for the likes of Mango and Zara. Here, we chart the royal's incredible style evolution from 2003, when her engagement to Felipe, then Prince of Asturias, was announced until now. Which is your favourite look?

