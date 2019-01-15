Video: 10 times Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice and more got sporty Even royals sport tracksuits occasionally

Though they’re known for their impeccable dress sense and glamorous evening gowns, even the royals occasionally sport a tracksuit. Kate Middleton is famously sporty, excelling in tennis and hockey at school and Meghan Markle is a fan of yoga, regularly blogging about it before she married into the royal family. Some royals have even participated in professional sports, with Zara Phillips winning a silver medal at the Olympics in 2012 while Princess Beatrice became the first royal to run the London marathon in 2010. For all of our favourite royal athleisure inspo, see the video below.

10 times the royals sported athleisure

