Video: Queen Elizabeth’s style through the years

Having been the figurehead of Britain for well over half a century, the Queen is now an expert in royal fashion, successfully incorporating timeless anglo-saxon glamour into her modern looks. The monarch regularly wears bright vibrant colours and suits with matching hats in jewel tones. Her Majesty also has a passion for jewellery, regularly sporting dazzling brooches, sparkling necklaces and the odd tiara or two from her immense collection. For all of Queen Elizabeth’s most iconic looks, see the video below.

