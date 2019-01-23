The royal family's best maternity looks through the ages: watch video The best dressed bumps in royal circles...

Duchess Meghan's due date is fast approaching and we're already going into full-on royal baby mode! The new royal has looked stunning throughout her pregnancy, wowing us with her chic and colourful maternity collection - from glamorous evening gowns to day dresses and elegant coats. The former actress' pregnancy wardrobe has got us reminiscing about the royal family's maternity looks over the years. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a gorgeous range of outfits when she was expecting Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as did mum-of-two Zara Tindall.

Also in our video round up, we take a look at the maternity looks of Autumn Phillips, the Countess of Wessex and Lady Helen Taylor. Who could forget the iconic pregnancy looks of the late Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson way back in the 80s? While the Queen was the ultimate maternity-wear icon.

Watch the video below…

