Duchess Meghan's £45 sunglasses are finally back in stock - so hurry! We'll race you…

The Duchess of Sussex sparked yet another sell out when she visited New York to celebrate her baby shower in February, by wearing an accessory most budgets can stretch to. Her Le Specs 'Air Heart' sunglasses, which cost just £45, flew off the shelves almost immediately, leaving plenty of shoppers disappointed - but we're happy to report that the stylish sunnies are now officially back in stock! The black acetate and gold detailed frames are currently available online at Net-A-Porter, so you better hurry if you missed out last time.

Meghan wore the Le Specs shades during her trip to New York

Meghan first wore the affordable Australian eyewear brand during her royal tour of the country in November 2018, wearing the super-cool 'Bandwagon' design in a tortoiseshell frame. A spokesperson from Le Specs revealed to Royal Central that sales had shot up after she was spotted wearing the line again in New York. "The sales of the style more than tripled last week," he said, adding: "Our website traffic has increased significantly, I'd say more so than any other celebrity wearing Le Specs." That's what we call the Meghan effect, eh?

Actually, the Duchess' sunglasses collection has always been of huge interest to royal fashion fans, starting from the very moment she began appearing publicly with Prince Harry. It took 180 days for London-based company Finlay & Co to replenish stock of its 'Percy' frames after she wore them to her very first Invictus Games in 2017.

Her Finlay & Co sunglasses were also hugely popular with fans

The brand's co-founder David Lochhead told HELLO! at the time: "Around 75% of all pairs sold online in the last six months were of the Percy style. We've had lots of customers coming in-store and asking to try the Percy style on. We have seen a sales uplift in the past from celebrities such as Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne wearing our Finlay style, but the impact from Meghan wearing these has been on a different scale." Better snap up those Le Specs babies while they're still about, then!

