Marks & Spencer's navy blue shirt dress is JUST like Meghan Markle's polo frock A dupe fit for a royal...

The Duchess of Sussex may be in the throws of pregnancy right now, but cast your mind back to July 2018 when the former Suits star watched her husband Prince Harry play in the Sentebale Polo Cup. Meghan looked typically radiant as she cheered Harry on from the side-lines, wearing a stunning navy dress by Carolina Herrera which she paired with some gorgeous nude shoes by Aquazzura. Now the dress itself - didn't come cheap. And what's more, they don't make it anymore. But, never fear, because Marks & Spencer has come to the rescue, and has released a frock that really does look SO similar. The 'Pure Cotton Midi Shirt Dress' comes in at an affordable £49.50 and is made in the same flattering silhouette - with the belted waist and short sleeves. Although not of the denim variety, it's dark blue hue means it looks uncanny to Meghan's frock at first glance. And what's more, its fully stocked online should you wish to invest.

Meghan wore a Carolina Herrera dress to the polo

It appears that our favourite high street store may be looking through the archives of Meghan's best looks - a fair few of their new designs look like they have been designed with the royal in mind.

Get the look! £49.50, Marks & Spencer

We loved the mother-to-be's stunning cream Altuzarra dress she wore when she joined then husband-to-be Prince Harry at the Commonwealth Youth Forum meeting for Chogm in April 2018. Her tailored dress had delicate black stripes running through it, a belted-waist, statement buttons and she teamed it with a smart black blazer by Camilla and Marc, a £171 black and white striped bag by Oroton and coordinating black high heel shoes.

The £900 dress may make your bank balance shudder, but M&S saved the day with their 'Pure Linen Checked Relaxed Midi Dress'. The £59 number may have been made emblazoned with checks not stripes, but the cut is near on exactly the same - plus, it has the same soft, cream tone and even has the belted waist detail. Dead ringer!

