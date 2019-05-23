The special meaning behind Princess Eugenie's favourite accessories The royal has bags of style...

Princess Eugenie is one snappy dresser. We love the fact that she is just as happy in a Topshop dress as she is sporting an iridescent number from Peter Pilotto! And when it comes to accessories, the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew means serious business. She has hoards of great pieces; from fancy Louis Vuitton bags to Aquazzura high heels. But we've noticed the royal often wears one particular shoe-and-bag-comb. The newlywed has been seen rocking her favourite hexagonal shaped handbag by M2 Malletier teamed with her gunmetal high heel studded shoes by Valentino over three times, and on each occasion, it has been a special royal evens. We all have items we 'keep for best' and perhaps these are Eugenie's.

Eugenie looked incredible in her metallic outfit - with fancy accessories

On Wednesday evening, fresh from her swanky evening dinner the night before, the Princess looked incredible at the Duke of Edinburgh Awards - held at Buckingham Palace - wearing a mermaid-esque metallic ombre pale blue and pink Peter Pilotto dress which was embossed with a silver leaf pattern.

The princess wore the same acessories to the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan

She carried the same nude bag and metallic heels, as well as wearing her hair in loose curls and sporting a gorgeous beauty look consisting of a flawless base, dramatic eyes and a nude lip.

The royal was snapped at Ascot in the same shoes, carrying the same bag

If you cast your mind back to last year, when Eugenie debuted the killer combo at Harry and Meghan's wedding, she was widely regarded as one of the best-dressed guests. The 29-year-old rocked a simple light blue frock, which was designed by Gainsbourg. She teamed her pillbox hat with her fave shoes and handbag and the whole ensemble worked a treat.

A month later at Ascot, Princess Beatrice's little sister brought out her favourite duo yet again - teaming her dove grey Osmon with the fancy shoes and bag, and a striking hat by Emily London. Royals love to recycle, and we can't blame her for sporting the shoes because they retail at around £545. Yes, pricey - but if you think of the cost per pair wear...

