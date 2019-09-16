H&M has brought out a £24.99 version of Meghan Markle's Club Monaco dress Love Duchess Meghan's style? You'll love this H&M dress...

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex embarked on their royal tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand in October 2018, everyone was looking to get their hands on Meghan’s stunning outfits. One of our favourites was a black Club Monaco Miguellina Dress she wore while visiting South Melbourne Beach, which retailed at £237. The 38-year-old paired the A-line midi dress, which has gold buttons embellishing the shoulder and left side, with some black pointed flats by Rothy’s to create a casual beach look.

For those looking for a high-street alternative of the dress, which you can wear at the beach or the boardroom, H&M is offering a similar staple work dress for just £24.99. It’s a bargain, but be warned, it’s selling out fast!

The simple, fitted, sleeveless dress nips in at the waist and features a slit at the front with decorative gold buttons. Black is usually a favourite colour for work essentials, especially in the colder months, but this dress has a stunning dark green hue, adding a touch of colour to your winter work wardrobe.

SHOP: Green dress, £24.99, H&M

The Duchess also recently launched a new capsule collection in association with the charity Smart Works, which included work wear essentials from John Lewis, Marks & Spencer, Jigsaw and Misha Nonoo. In line with her personal style, the collection features a classic black, three-quarter length dress from Marks & Spencer, priced at £19.50.

Meghan explained: "When you buy any item in the Smart Set Capsule Collection for Smart Works, the same item will be given to a Smart Works client, and with it, the confidence and support she needs to enter the workforce and take an important step in building a career."

So for those looking for a chic work dress, hurry to H&M because there are only a limited number of sizes remaining.

