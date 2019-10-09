Kate Middleton stuns in Jigsaw culottes during a visit to the Natural History Museum - and they're on sale The Duchess chose greens and reds for her chic museum look.

There's a reason the Duchess of Cambridge is considered to be one of the most fashionable women in the world! Despite the exciting exhibitions and dinosaur bones on show at the Natural History Museum, all eyes were on Kate Middleton on Wednesday morning. Looking as stylish as ever, Kate stepped out in gorgeous high-waisted, floaty green trousers for her surprise engagement - and they're on sale from Jigsaw for just £89!

To create the perfect autumnal outfit, she paired the culottes with some Tod's dark red fringed heels, a matching fitted jumper from Warehouse, and a maroon Chanel bag. Beauty wise, the royal opted for her classic, natural beauty look, defining her eyes with soft browns and a coat of mascara, as well as blush along her cheeks and nude lips. She really can do no wrong!

The 37-year-old visited the museum's Angela Marmont Centre for UK Biodiversity to hear how it is championing and helping to protect UK wildlife. The Duchess, who became the museum's patron in 2013, viewed some of the museum's specimens and saw DNA sequencing in action during her visit. And it's likely that her three children Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, one, were on her mind, after revealing in 2017 that her eldest two "adore" the Natural History Museum.

Her glossy brunette hair was worn in her usual bouncy blowdry for her trip, but her recent autumnal hair makeover was still visible. In September, she showed off new honey-toned highlights while dropping Charlotte off for her first day at school. We are loving the colour lift for the colder autumn months!

Shop the look...

Relaxed Gathered Waist Culotte, £89, JIGSAW

Piontelle High Neck Jumper, £39, Warehouse

