How to wear culottes like the Duchess of Cambridge Plus, the high street culottes we’re loving right now...

The Duchess of Cambridge is one of the most-watched women in the world so it’s little wonder that she looks flawless whenever she steps out. In October, she visited London’s Natural History Museum and wowed crowds dressed in forest green Jigsaw culottes, a burgundy Warehouse knit and a matching Chanel bag. The tailored trouser style has long been a favourite of the mum-of-three, who over the years has opted to wear them to all sorts of events.

However, despite her trend-setting ways, she’s not the only women in the spotlight to rock the trend. Everyone from Victoria Beckham to Cate Blanchett and Olivia Palermo have stepped out in the style too.

With such popularity amongst the world’s best dressed, it’s pretty likely you want to get in on the culotte action too, right? Thought so. The issue for many though is how exactly do you style them? What shoes are best to pair with them? What length should they be? How high-waisted should they be? Well that depends on you and your style.

As a general rule, they do tend to look best with heels as the legs are instantly lengthened but they definitely work with flats too. If opting for the latter, just make sure they’re cut slightly shorter so your ankles are visible as this will help with proportions. As for the high-waist, it really comes down to what suits you. If you typically wear your jeans high-waisted and feel good in them, go for a style that is higher in the waist. If you typically wear low-slung trousers and have never worn culottes before - go for a less voluminous style.

We’ve searched high and low for the best culottes on the high street right now so that you can easily channel the look of the Duchess of Cambridge. The good news is, there are a range of styles - from demure to bright, patterned to plain…

SHOP: Catalina Drape Culottes, £85, French Connection

SHOP: Khaki Belted Culottes, £22, River Island

SHOP: Warehouse Grey Snake Culotte, £36, NEXT

SHOP: PU Wide Crop Trousers, £38, Topshop

SHOP: Wide Cut Cropped Culottes, £35, Marks & Spencer

