All the best outfits from Kate Middleton's royal tours, from Pakistan to California We can see why it's called the 'Kate Effect'...

She's followed the world over for her style so when the Duchess of Cambridge packs her suitcases for an overseas tour, her outfits immediately become a focal point. Whether she's rubbing shoulders with European royals in colder climates or showing off her dance moves on tropical islands, Kate always seems to choose the perfect outfit.

The royal is also savvy at giving a subtle nod to the country she's visiting - from wearing their national colours or their emblem in the shape of a brooch or hat (as she has done with Canada's maple leaf on a couple of occasions) to choosing local designs and paying homage to the culture that she is visiting by wearing traditional clothing - as was evidently seen in her recent trip to Pakistan.

Watch the video below to see how the Duchess of Cambridge's tour style never fails to hit the right note:

WATCH: Kate's best tour outfits

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

MORE: How to wear culottes like the Duchess of Cambridge