The Queen's dresser reveals clever hack to clean Her Majesty's jewellery

The Queen has a vast jewellery collection, some of which has been passed down to her through the royal family and previous monarchs. That means her jewels need some extra TLC to make sure they remain in a pristine and wearable condition, but you might be surprised to learn what they are cleaned with.

Angela Kelly, who has been the Queen's dresser for the past 25 years, has revealed the secret formula she uses to polish her tiaras, earrings, necklaces and bracelets. In her new book The Other Side of the Coin: the Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe, Angela explains that before the state opening of Parliament, she lays out Her Majesty's jewellery to give it a final clean and polish, adding: "A little gin and water come in handy to give the diamonds extra sparkle."

The Queen's Jeweller also gives the stones a deep clean when necessary, so for Angela, it's sometimes just the matter of giving them a quick polish to ensure they look perfect. And that's not the only handy tip she shares, Angela also says: "A drop of washing-up liquid and water will get rid of any hairspray stains."

At this year's state opening of Parliament, the 93-year-old monarch wore the George IV State Diadem throughout the entire ceremony, instead of switching to the Imperial State Crown. The iconic headpiece weighs more than 1kg and is adorned with 2,901 precious stones, including the Cullinan II diamond – making it very, very heavy! Given its weight and her age, the crown was positioned on a cushion next to Her Majesty instead.

The Queen is said to have more than 300 pieces in her private jewellery collection, many of which she has loaned to other members of the royal family over the years, including Princess Anne, Princess Diana, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex.

