The Queen's dresser reveals she has switched to using faux fur in the monarch's outfits Animal rights campaigners have welcomed the move

The Queen no longer wears fur in her outfits, having switched to faux fur this year, her dresser has revealed. Angela Kelly, who has worked with the monarch for the past 25 years, writes in her new book The Other Side Of The Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe: "If Her Majesty is due to attend an engagement in particularly cold weather, from 2019 onwards fake fur will be used to make sure she stays warm."

The 93-year-old monarch will wear alternatives on any new outfits and Angela added that a mink trim on a tweed dress the Queen wore on a royal tour to Slovakia in 2008, has already been replaced with fake fur.

READ: The Queen's dresser reveals clever hack to clean Her Majesty's jewellery

The mink trim on the Queen's dress, pictured, has been replaced

The move was welcomed by animal rights campaigners PETA with Director of International Programmes, Mimi Bekhechi, telling HELLO!: "PETA staff are raising a glass of gin and Dubonnet to the Queen's compassionate decision to go fur-free. This new policy is a sign of the times, as 95% of the British public would also refuse to wear real fur."

The campaign group has also called for the traditional bearskins worn by members of the Queen's Guard to be "replaced by the humane, luxurious faux bearskin that PETA has helped develop alongside faux-furrier Ecopel and designer Stella McCartney."

WATCH: Inside royal residences

It comes after a number of fashion houses announced the decision to go completely fur-free in their collections in recent years, including Prada, Burberry, Gucci and Armani.

MORE: The truth behind the Queen's EU-themed hat revealed

Angela also confirmed in the book that she is the flunkey who breaks in the Queen's shoes and that Her Majesty only enlists the help of a makeup artist once a year for her Christmas message broadcast. She shared that she cleans the monarch's jewels with a little gin and water to "give the diamonds extra sparkle."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.