Meghan Markle swears by these £20 tights for royal duties

The royals are known for wearing nude tights to all official functions, but leave it to the Duchess of Sussex to find a pair that are game-changers in the hosiery industry for being all-inclusive. During her early engagements as a royal, it was thought that the Duchess wasn’t wearing tights - but it turns out she just found a pair so natural-looking that it’s almost impossible to tell she’s got them on.

The tights, from hosiery brand Heist, are now a cult favourite loved by many fashion insiders - even those who swore they’d never wear nude tights. Unlike many other designs, the Heist tights are comfortable, thanks to a stretchy high waistband, and available in seven different shades to suit all skin tones.

The Nude, £21, Heist Tights

According to various reports, Meghan became familiar with the brand shortly after getting married. "[I]t was after an appearance wearing too-pale nude tights at Buckingham Palace three days after her wedding that Heist got in touch with Meghan to offer a selection of their nude tights,” People reported.

Of course, the Duchess didn’t accept the gift - but she did love the tights so much that she ordered her own.

And she’s been a fan ever since. "We know from our customers that women shy away from wearing nude garments for the most part because, with only a limited range of shades on offer, they are unable to find a suitable match. We saw the furore around Meghan Markle's tights at her first royal engagement as Duchess of Sussex, with the press lambasting the shade of nude. Our extended range seeks to solve this problem," a Heist spokesperson told WhoWhatWear.

Meghan isn’t the only person who loves them, either - the tights have hundreds of five-star reviews, with customers praising the “soft and very strong” fabric and “comfortable fit”.

With the cold weather officially here, these sound like exactly what we need.

