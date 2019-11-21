Kate Middleton's favourite handbag and jewellery brands drop their Christmas edits

The Duchess of Cambridge is a fashion Queen - we all know that. Pretty much everything she wears sells out, from her shoes to her dress coats. But we have to say, her choice of accessories are always winners and we love the lot. Throughout 2019, Prince William's wife has taken to carrying small structured bags - from the same brand - Aspinal London. Although a luxury retailer - the store is on the high street and some of their bags are really quite affordable. Earlier this year, she was spotted rocking the Midi Mayfair Bag which is priced at £495. The shiny black croc print bag is versatile and luxurious, is made in a structured boxy design with three inner compartments and has a statement shield lock clasp. Kate also has the designs in cream and lilac. Not only do they now make the design in pink, they also have a fab selection of sparkly bags that are ideal for the party season. Perhaps Kate may find one under the Christmas tree?

Kate rocking her Aspinal bag

Back in 2016, the mother-of-three wore a pair of dazzling earrings from Soru Jewllery when she was on an official visit to Canada.

The brunette beauty wore a red dress by Preen which she teamed with a pair of £130 baroque, double-sided statement earrings, which jewellery fanatics went crazy for.

Pink Midi Mayfair Bag, £550, Aspinal London

Kate's worn the earrings many times since then, so she may be pleased to know the brand has a new line of festive earrings.

Kate sported Soru earrings in 2016

The Onyx earrings look very similar but have had a slight update - they feature faceted black onyx gemstones, set within sparkling crystals onto 18ct yellow gold over sterling silver and cost £145.

Onyx earrings, £145, Soru

Kate is often seen rocking some serious shoulder grazers and we bet she would enjoy the sparkliness - don't you think?After all, it is Christmas!

Transparent bag, £556.50, Aspinal

