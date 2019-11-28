Boohoo is selling a coat that looks just like Meghan Markle’s engagement one Better yet, it’s reduced!

Meghan Markle has worn countless iconic outfits since becoming a royal, but the white coat she styled with heels when she and Prince Harry announced their engagement will always have a special place in our heart. For many, the coat was a statement and a symbol that the newest member of the royal family was about to become a style icon, and she’s certainly delivered since.

Her coat was from Canadian brand Line The Label, and predictably sold out within hours of the photocall.

It cost around £600 which, although not hugely expensive for a royal, is out of many people’s price range. But now, two years on from the announcement, online retailer Boohoo is selling a white wrap coat that looks similar.

Belted shawl collar coat, £15, Boohoo

The ‘Belted Shawl Coat’ unfortunately only comes in one size, and the brand says the model on the site is a size 10. We’d guess it’ll be a good fit if you’re one or two sizes above or below that, but sadly it might not be ideal for those size 16 and up.

If white isn’t quite right for you - or you’re prone to spillages - it comes in five more colours, including camel and navy.

Best of all, it’s currently reduced in the Black Friday sales, and costs just £15 with an incredible 50 per cent off - perfect for the Meghan fan in your life!

There are plenty of other copies on the high street, too. We’ve shared some of the best below, so you can channel your inner duchess this Christmas period.

Belted coat, £179, Damsel in a Dress @ John Lewis

Adalee coat, £160, All Saints

Carina belted coat, £70, Oasis

Happy shopping!

