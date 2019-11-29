meghan-markle-stories

One of the royals’ favourite brands is offering discount on everything on the site

& Other Stories is giving shoppers 20% off for Black Friday

Abigail Malbon

The Duchess of Sussex and The Duchess of Cambridge both have very different style, but they clearly both agree that high street store & Other Stories is full of gems. Both Kate and Meghan have worn the brand on different royal engagements, and now the store is offering 20 per cent off their entire collection for Black Friday.

Meghan first wore the brand when she visited Chichester on an official royal engagement in October 2018. At the time, her green button-up shirt sold out within hours, but you can shop a similar style now with the discount:

Silk shirt, £95, & Other Stories

A few weeks later, during the royal tour of Australia with Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex wore another design from the high street brand - this time, a polka dot dress.

Of course, the style is no longer available, but & Other Stories is currently stocking similar designs. 

Belted midi dress, was £85, now £67, & Other Stories

Polka dot waist tie midi dress, was £95, now £76, & Other Stories

Kate Middleton followed in Meghan’s footsteps earlier this year when she wore a stunning floral midi dress from & Other Stories to the Chelsea Flower show.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Sunday afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

Feeling inspired by the feminine, floaty style? We recommend adding these similar designs to your basket straight away - including the mini version of the exact dress Kate wore. Be quick!

Floral ruffled mini dress, was £49, now £39.20, & Other Stories

Printed ruffle midi dress, was £95, now £76, & Other Stories

And if you’re keen to get even more inspo from the two duchesses, we recommend looking to the jewellery brands they love. Monica Vinader, the brand responsible for Kate’s favourite green ‘Siren’ earrings, is currently offering 30 per cent off their collections.

Siren wire earrings, was £115, now £80.50, Monica Vinader

While Missoma, a brand loved by Meghan who has worn their bracelets and rings during public appearances, is giving shoppers 25 per cent off their collections.

