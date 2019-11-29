One of the royals’ favourite brands is offering discount on everything on the site & Other Stories is giving shoppers 20% off for Black Friday

The Duchess of Sussex and The Duchess of Cambridge both have very different style, but they clearly both agree that high street store & Other Stories is full of gems. Both Kate and Meghan have worn the brand on different royal engagements, and now the store is offering 20 per cent off their entire collection for Black Friday.

Meghan first wore the brand when she visited Chichester on an official royal engagement in October 2018. At the time, her green button-up shirt sold out within hours, but you can shop a similar style now with the discount:

A few weeks later, during the royal tour of Australia with Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex wore another design from the high street brand - this time, a polka dot dress.

Of course, the style is no longer available, but & Other Stories is currently stocking similar designs.

Kate Middleton followed in Meghan’s footsteps earlier this year when she wore a stunning floral midi dress from & Other Stories to the Chelsea Flower show.

Feeling inspired by the feminine, floaty style? We recommend adding these similar designs to your basket straight away - including the mini version of the exact dress Kate wore. Be quick!

And if you’re keen to get even more inspo from the two duchesses, we recommend looking to the jewellery brands they love. Monica Vinader, the brand responsible for Kate’s favourite green ‘Siren’ earrings, is currently offering 30 per cent off their collections.

While Missoma, a brand loved by Meghan who has worn their bracelets and rings during public appearances, is giving shoppers 25 per cent off their collections.

