Kate Middleton's red and white dress looks just like Marks & Spencer's festive frock

We cannot tell you how excited we are to watch the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appear on the TV programme A Berry Royal Christmas, which will air on 16 December on BBC1. Kate cooking in a fancy frock? The countdown starts now! As much as we can't wait to see her in the kitchen, we got a sneaky look at her outfit - a ruby red frock by Alessandra Rich. The design was printed with white polka-dots and petals, and had a front cutout and ties at the neck. Costing a cool £1,455, it's admittedly a pricey buy. But never fear, Marks & Spencer has a great lookalike that we think you will love. The 'Printed Tie Front Shirt Dress' has a similar shape and comes in a deep red, with white printed detail scattered all over the front. And at £45, you can't go wrong - especially as all sizes are currently available online.

Kate looked amazing in her Alessandra Rich dress on A Berry Royal Christmas

The show is going to be the hit of the festive season - and one any royal fan simply cant afford to miss. Mary herself came up with sumptuous recipes for a party they hosted at the Rosewood Hotel in London last month.

Red and white dress, £55, Marks & Spencer

Donning a pinny or two with the help of former Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain, the royals and the bakers cook up a storm of festive delights - including Christmas Meringue Roulade – for their lucky guests. Yum...

A source told HELLO!: "The Duke and Duchess were joined by Mary on several different engagements over the past couple of months and showed her some of the charities and patronages close to their hearts to explain a bit about why they do what they do. They wanted to show her why they care so much about these organisations and Mary comes up with ideas for recipes for the event."

