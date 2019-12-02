The trainers loved by Meghan Markle are reduced for Cyber Monday A rare discount for the cult brand

Meghan Markle loves a casual outfit, and is mostly responsible for the fashion obsession with trainer brand Veja as a result. The Duchess first wore her Veja shoes during the royal tour of Australia last year, and searches for the shoes increased by 115 per cent shortly afterwards. Since then, the most stylish people have proudly bought a pair of the shoes, and they’re high up on our list of must-haves.

Veja first launched in 2005, the shoes have grown in popularity. Made from organic cotton, wild rubber from the Amazon, vegetable-tanned leather and recycled plastic bottles, they’re designed with a focus on sustainability and won the heart of the Duchess.

It’s rare that the shoes are reduced, but retailer Net-a-Porter has included a select few pairs in their Cyber Weekend discounts, meaning you can steal Meghan’s style for less. But you’ll have to be quick if you want to get your hands on the look - the deal will end at midnight.

Veja V-10 mesh and suede sneakers, was £115, now £80.50, Net-a-Porter

Veja V-10 iridescent metallic leather and canvas sneakers, was £110, now £80.50, Net-a-Porter

Veja Rio Branco mesh and suede sneakers, was £105, now £73.50, Net-a-Porter

Veja V-12 mesh and suede sneakers, was £105, now £73.50, Net-a-Porter

If the Vejas aren’t quite to your taste, you can also grab a pair of the Adidas Ultraboost trainers Meghan wore during her time in New York for her baby shower earlier this year.

Adidas Ultra Boost shoes, was £160, now £124.89, Amazon

The UltraBoosts are made with an Adidas Primeknit upper that is engineered for perfect fit and targeted support to enhance movement. The sole it’s also cushioned, making them comfortable for all-day wear and supportive if you plan to hit the gym in the New Year.

You don’t have long to take advantage of the discounts, though. Race you to the checkout!

