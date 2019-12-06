L.K.Bennett’s party dress collection is here, and we can definitely see Kate Middleton in these Even better - they’re all reduced!

In the market for something sparkly in time for Christmas? Look no further than one of Kate Middleton’s favourite high street stores; L.K.Bennett. The Duchess of Cambridge is a champion of the company; she religiously wore the British brand's nude heels during her first few years as a royal and has sparked countless sell-outs over the years. And we think their latest dresses collection is right up her street…

The brand has so many party-ready dresses - from sequinned numbers to classic styles and luxe-looking velvet dresses. Best of all, L.K.Bennett is offering 25 per cent off dresses right now - and if that isn’t tempting you to treat yourself, we don’t know what will. For extra inspo, we’ve picked some of our favourites below:

We can’t resist some sequins! This stunning style and colour will be flattering on most people, and it’s a timeless design you can wear year after year. An excellent investment piece.

Lazia Navy sequin dress, £550, L.K.Bennett

BUY NOW

This belted dress screams duchess; but we could see Duchess Meghan wearing this one, rather than her sister-in-law. Either way, we love it!

Esther purple belted dress, £250, L.K.Bennett

BUY NOW

This patterned design is eye-catching and unique. We love the unusual colour palette.

Dora blue silk dress, £395, L.K.Bennett

BUY NOW

This showstopper of a dress is so stunning, we bought it in record time! Whoever said pink and red don’t match was definitely wrong…

Fitzgeral multi sequin dress, £550, L.K.Bennett

BUY NOW

This dress would be almost as at-home in Kate Middleton’s wardrobe as ours! We’d style it with a tailored black coat and some simple heels.

Mallory tea dress, £295, L.K.Bennett

BUY NOW

This feminine, floaty midi dress will make you feel like a princess. The handkerchief hem is an unusual styling detailed that we love.

Roe Floaty dress, £550, L.K.Bennett

BUY NOW

The most festive of dresses, and the most flattering, too! A wrap dress with sleeves is always a favourite, and we love this green velvet fabric. Sold!

Roman velvet wrap dress, £295, L.K.Bennett

BUY NOW

Last but not least, this stunning dress will make you feel like a vixen. Race you to the checkout!

Freud dress, £350, L.K.Bennett

BUY NOW

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.