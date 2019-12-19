Meghan Markle’s Victoria Beckham dress is in the sale - and it's half price But it’s selling fast!

Here at HELLO! We’re huge fans of Victoria Beckham’s stunning collections, but often they’re out of our price range, so we settle for admiring the designs on the likes of Meghan Markle and Jennifer Lopez. But right now the brand is having a massive Christmas sale, and you can even get hold of some of the Duchess of Sussex’s favourite designs for less…

Meghan stepped out in the cream chain-print dress in March this year, as she attended the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey with Prince Harry.

And the long-sleeve Dolman midi dress is currently half price - reduced from £1,390 to £695. It’s selling quickly though, so you’ll need to act fast if you’re hoping to get your hands on one.

Dolman midi dress, was £1,390, now £695, Victoria Beckham

And if you don’t manage to get your hands on the dress? There are plenty more covetable styles. Here’s what we’d recommend if you fancy treating yourself…

The classic dress

This stunning fitted dress will see you through meetings, weddings and parties aplenty.

Fitted seam detail dress, was £1,100, now £440, Victoria Beckham

The classic coat

This tailored coat will be the finishing touch to every outfit, and is worth the investment.

Trench tailored tweed coat, was £1,790, now £895, Victoria Beckham

The cashmere jumper

Luxurious cashmere and a stand-out colour. Need we say more?

Double v-neck cashmere jumper, was £650, now £325, Victoria Beckham

The pleated skirt

This animal print skirt is one of VB’s personal favourites, and we can see why.

Pleated snake-print midi skirt, was £1,050, now £525, Victoria Beckham

The plain T-shirt

Perfect as a gift or for yourself, this T-shirt will become one of your most-worn items.

Logo Victoria tee, was £95, now £47.50, Victoria Beckham

The blazer

VB’s tailoring is always worth the investment, and we can’t resist this stunning blue blazer.

Slim jacket, was £440, now £220, Victoria Beckham

The everyday bag

A crossbody bag is the ultimate must have, and this one is currently better than half price.

Jumbo Eva bag, was £1,525, now £61, Victoria Beckham

The accessory

Chain jewellery is all the rage, and this stunning bracelet can be worn every day.

Gourmet bracelet, was £245, now £171.50, Victoria Beckham

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.