The skirt version of Kate Middleton’s floral & Other Stories dress is in the sale The perfect duchess-approved buy

The Duchess of Cambridge is the ultimate influencer, and fashion buys are almost guaranteed to sell out when she wears them, so it’s no surprise that the floral & Other Stories dress she wore to the Chelsea Flower Show this summer was gone within hours of the pictures being released on Kensington Palace’s Instagram account. Sadly the frock is still unavailable, but we’ve done some digging and found that you can get a slice of her style, as the skirt version of the look is still in stock - and even better, it’s in the sale.

The stunning pleated style has been reduced from £65 to £33, and is currently available to buy in most sizes.

Floral pleated midi skirt, was £65, now £33, & Other Stories

While it’s unlikely you’ll get chance to wear it during the cold British winter, we think the timeless style is still worth investing in for 2020 and beyond. We’d style it with a shirt and pastel-coloured cardigan in spring and wear with a simple T-shirt in summer.

And that’s not the only royal favourite you can pick up while you’re shopping. Meghan also wore the brand when she visited Chichester on an official royal engagement in October 2018. At the time, her green button-up shirt sold out within hours, but you can shop a similar style now.

Straight fit silk shirt, £95, & Other Stories

It’s rare to be able to find a high street buy in stock after either duchess has worn them, so you can guarantee we’ll be snapping these up while we still can. Merry Christmas to us!

