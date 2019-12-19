kate-middleton-stories

The skirt version of Kate Middleton’s floral & Other Stories dress is in the sale

The perfect duchess-approved buy

Abigail Malbon

The Duchess of Cambridge is the ultimate influencer, and fashion buys are almost guaranteed to sell out when she wears them, so it’s no surprise that the floral & Other Stories dress she wore to the Chelsea Flower Show this summer was gone within hours of the pictures being released on Kensington Palace’s Instagram account. Sadly the frock is still unavailable, but we’ve done some digging and found that you can get a slice of her style, as the skirt version of the look is still in stock - and even better, it’s in the sale.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Sunday afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”

The stunning pleated style has been reduced from £65 to £33, and is currently available to buy in most sizes.

Floral pleated midi skirt, was £65, now £33, & Other Stories

While it’s unlikely you’ll get chance to wear it during the cold British winter, we think the timeless style is still worth investing in for 2020 and beyond. We’d style it with a shirt and pastel-coloured cardigan in spring and wear with a simple T-shirt in summer.

READ: Kate goes ultra-festive with her Christmas look

And that’s not the only royal favourite you can pick up while you’re shopping. Meghan also wore the brand when she visited Chichester on an official royal engagement in October 2018. At the time, her green button-up shirt sold out within hours, but you can shop a similar style now.

Straight fit silk shirt, £95, & Other Stories

It’s rare to be able to find a high street buy in stock after either duchess has worn them, so you can guarantee we’ll be snapping these up while we still can. Merry Christmas to us!

