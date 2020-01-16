Loved Kate Middleton's sellout Zara houndstooth dress? New Look has a fab lookalike

We love it when the Duchess of Cambridge heads to a royal engagement. Not only is it great to see her, but her outfit is always always on point and we always love to know where she got it from. On Wednesday, Kate - who turned 38 last week - stepped out for a visit to Bradford in an Alexander Mcqueen coat, a pair of high heels and a stunning, pussybow dress from Zara. The floaty design was elegant, ladylike, and emblazoned with a retro houndstooth print. The frock was originally £89.99, but went down to just £15.99 in the brand's January sale. Sadly, it is completely sold out, but we have found a fabulous lookalike from high street store New Look which costs £32.00. It has the same midi length, print and pussybow necktie. And best of all, all sizes are available online. Yes!

Kate looked incredible in her Zara dress

The mother-of-two also wore black high heels and carried a black bag by Aspinal London. Fancy, right?

Black Dogtooth Midi Dress, £32, New Look

Aspinal London - although a luxury retailer - is on the high street and some of their bags are quite affordable and Kate is a big fan.

In November when the Duchess visited Leicester, she carried the same bag from the brand - easily recognisable by the shiny black croc print.

Midi Mayfair Bag, £550, Aspinal London

Versatile and luxurious, it's made in a structured boxy design with three inner compartments and has a statement shield lock clasp. If black isn't your colour - it also comes in 13 other shades including cream, blue, purple and lilac.

And what's more - Kate's sister Pippa also has been spotted on numerous occasions with her own fleet of Aspinal bags - maybe the sisters swap? One of Pippa's favourites bags from the brand is the Portobello which is still available online now and priced at £325.

