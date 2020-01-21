Kate Middleton's sequin Needle & Thread dress comes in three colours and two lengths Be inspired by Prince William's wife...

If there's one thing we love, it's seeing a royal in an incredible dress that's readily available. On Monday evening, the Duchess of Cambridge was literally the belle of Buckingham Palace at a royal reception, on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen. Kate stole the show in a majorly sparkly red dress by Needle & Thread which is priced at £410. The 'Aurora' cherry red gown is decorated with silver shimmering sequins, inspired by vintage lace tablecloth. The long sleeve number is made in an uber-flattering A-line silhouette with delicate frill lace detailing around the neck and arms. As soon as Kate stepped out in it, it sold out. But don't worry, because you can still pick up the design in ballet black with navy sequins, and the same version with a white sparkly overlay. Obsessed! Also, the design is also available in a shorter length if the maxi isn't for you. The £350 design comes in red, black, a peachy blush and grey.

Lady in red! Kate rocking her Needle & Thread dress

We loved how the 38-year-old amped up her look for the occasion.

Aurora gown in Ballet Black, £410, Needle & Thread

She wore her hair down in bouncy waves and accessorised with co-ordinating red heels by Gianvito Rossi, a red box clutch bag by Jenny Packham and a pair of stunning ruby earrings by Soru.

Aurora gown in Graphite, £287, Needle & Thread

This isn't the first time a royal has worn a Needle & Thread dress. Back in 2018, Princess Beatrice was snapped leaving exclusive members-only club Annabel's wearing an embroidered number by the brand.

Aurora dress in a shorter length, Cherry Red, £350, Needle & Thread

The beautiful design was made in an off-grey and the multi-coloured floral overlay really packed a punch, ensuring she stood out from the crowd.

Princess Beatrice has worn Needle & Thread in the past

She stepped out in gold high heel shoes and wore her famous red locks in a sleek and straight style. She added a rainbow clutch bag by Alice Naylor-Leyland for Misela and jewellery by Monica Vinader.

