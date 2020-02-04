This £70 ASOS dress looks like one worn by the Duchess of Cambridge It’s perfect for an event

Kate Middleton knows that a belted dress is a big trend this season, and when she wore a belted royal blue dress by one of her favourite designers, Emilia Wickstead with a waist-defining, built-in section and long sleeves, it was love at first sight. The Duchess wore the design - which she styled with court shoes and a clutch bag - back in November, but it’s been on our minds ever since.

Of course, the gown was more expensive than your average high street buy at around £1,000, and unfortunately is no longer available to purchase, even if you had the money to splash out. Luckily, we spotted a similar style while scouring the internet - and it’s a total snip at just £70! The Closet London dress is available to buy on ASOS now, and comes with a higher neckline than Kate’s, but we adore the satin finish.

High neck belted midi dress, £70, Closet London @ ASOS

Marks and Spencer also has a similar, more formal style in classic grey.

Belted fit & flare midi dress, £59, M&S

Earlier today, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out wearing lovely red dress from Zara, which she cosied up in a navy blue coat from Hobbs and accessorised with a red clutch bag by Mulberry and red and pink scarf from Beulah London. She looked stunning with her hair styled in a half-up, half-down style as she attended an engagement in Wales where she and Prince William visited organisations and businesses at the heart of the local communities

Loved her look? Shop the styles below:

Heart print scarf, £120, Beulah London

Navy maxi coat, £259, Hobbs

We can’t wait to see what she comes up with next.

