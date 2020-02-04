﻿
kate-dress

This £70 ASOS dress looks like one worn by the Duchess of Cambridge

It’s perfect for an event

Abigail Malbon

Kate Middleton knows that a belted dress is a big trend this season, and when she wore a belted royal blue dress by one of her favourite designers, Emilia Wickstead with a waist-defining, built-in section and long sleeves, it was love at first sight. The Duchess wore the design - which she styled with court shoes and a clutch bag - back in November, but it’s been on our minds ever since.

kate-middleton-blue-dress

Of course, the gown was more expensive than your average high street buy at around £1,000, and unfortunately is no longer available to purchase, even if you had the money to splash out. Luckily, we spotted a similar style while scouring the internet - and it’s a total snip at just £70! The Closet London dress is available to buy on ASOS now, and comes with a higher neckline than Kate’s, but we adore the satin finish.

asos-dress

High neck belted midi dress, £70, Closet London @ ASOS

Marks and Spencer also has a similar, more formal style in classic grey.

ms-dress

Belted fit & flare midi dress, £59, M&S

Earlier today, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out wearing lovely red dress from Zara, which she cosied up in a navy blue coat from Hobbs and accessorised with a red clutch bag by Mulberry and red and pink scarf from Beulah London. She looked stunning with her hair styled in a half-up, half-down style as she attended an engagement in Wales  where she and Prince William visited organisations and businesses at the heart of the local communities

kate-middleton-prince-william

Loved her look? Shop the styles below:

heart-print-scarf-kate-middleton

Heart print scarf, £120, Beulah London

blue-coat-hobbs

Navy maxi coat, £259, Hobbs

We can’t wait to see what she comes up with next. 

