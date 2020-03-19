Accessorize is selling a £5 dupe of Kate Middleton's heart-print scarf

In February, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for an engagement in Wales wearing a cosy Zara knitted red dress, black boots and a tailored navy Hobbs coat, but it was her stylish scarf that got fans talking. Kate wrapped up warm in a red Valentine's Day-inspired Beulah London scarf, which was covered with a soft pink and white heart print. Costing £120, the designer accessory - which is currently sold out - may have a price tag that above some budgets, but you can channel the Duchess' style for significantly less thanks to Accessorize.

WATCH: Kate greeting the crowds in Wales wearing her beautiful scarf

Following the same pretty colourway, the high street version is made out of recycled polyester and is part of the store's sustainable collection, Designed for Good. The original price tag of £10 would have been enough to get us excited, but it is now even more affordable at just £5 in the sale. Plus, the lightweight material means it is perfect for keeping out the chill until the warmer summer months - after all, who said hearts are just for Valentine's Day? We also previously found a similar version from Phase Eight for £19, so it's safe to say the high street has us covered when it comes to copying Kate's style for less.

Heart-print scarf, was £10 now £5, Accessorize

Accessorize has provided us with a number of other affordable accessories that have the royal's seal of approval. Back in September 2019, Kate looked stunning at the RHS Garden Wisley in an Emilia Wickstead floral dress paired with 'Filigree' short-drop earrings which were a bargain at just £1.50 in the Accessorize sale.

Kate wore £1.50 earrings from Accessorize in 2019

The 38-year-old also wore gorgeous pink gem earrings in 2018 that royal fans are still desperate to get their hands on two years later. The pretty drop earrings sold out almost immediately after Kate was first pictured with them, but the brand has been restocking the £8 design regularly. We don't need any more excuses to do some online shopping!

