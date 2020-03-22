Kate Middleton's gold hoop earrings are much more affordable than you think Missoma is one of Kate's favourite jewellery brands...

The Duchess of Cambridge wowed royal fans last week when she wore a dreamy pink trouser suit for a secret visit to the London Ambulance Service 111 control room in Croydon. Joining her husband Prince William to thank NHS 111 staff for their work during the coronavirus outbreak in the UK, Kate dressed for the occasion in a suit from Marks & Spencer, but did you notice her subtle gold accessories?

WATCH: The Duchess wearing her earrings as she meets NHS staff

With her hair styled in her trademark bouncy blow-dry, the beautiful brunette showed off her delicate gold hoops from Missoma. Known as 'The Gold Small Molten Hoops', they are not your everyday earrings, with angular edges creating a modern twist on the classic hoop style. The brand explained they are part of the Magma collection, which is "inspired by the gently oscillating swell of free-flowing lava." Gorgeous!

Available to buy online for just £65, the 18ct gold design is an easy way to add a touch of glam to any outfit, and the simple yet elegant style means they can be worn daily with practically anything. If you're looking for inspiration, copy Kate and pair them with a colourful suit for an effortless work ensemble. With such an affordable price tag, we predict they won't be around for long thanks to the 'Kate effect' - so it's time to get online shopping!

Missoma is a go-to jewellery brand for the royals, with both Kate and her sister-in-law Meghan Markle stepping out in items from the designer in the past. Aside from the pretty hoops, Kate also owns another unusual pair of gold drop earrings that she wore for a visit to the beautiful Hindu Kush mountain range during her tour of Pakistan in 2019. She paired the 18ct gold-plated earrings, which cost £115, with a midi brown skirt, her Really Wild waistcoat and a pair of trusty boots. Meanwhile, Meghan's Missoma collection consists of different accessories, including her £85 heart-embossed signet ring, a £45 'Interstellar' ring and £59 'Double Arrow' ring. These all sound like completely affordable ways to copy the royals' jewellery boxes!

