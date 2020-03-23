Loved Meghan Markle's bold blue Victoria Beckham dress? John Lewis has a gorgeous lookalike

Meghan Markle wowed us all recently when she returned to the UK with a bang, wearing a gorgeous bright blue dress from Victoria Beckham. Meghan accompanied husband Prince Harry at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards, but all eyes were very much on the mother-of-one in her stunning fitted dress and heels.

We immediately rushed to find out where we could buy her gorgeous gown, and found it for sale online at £977 - however, the exact style and colour has since sold out. Guess that’s the Meghan effect!

Victoria Beckham blue pencil dress, £977, MyTheresa

Fans needn’t worry, though, because we’ve managed to find a lookalike style for a fraction of the price from high street favourite John Lewis. The high street version has short sleeves and a flared skirt, but is extremely similar in colour to the one worn by the duchess - and that’s good enough for us! Even better, it’s currently in the sale - although we have a feeling it won’t be around for long.

Seamed midi dress, was £189, now £109.65, Damsel in a Dress @ John Lewis

Selected sizes are already selling out, so we recommend shopping quickly if you want to get your hands on Meghan’s style. She styled her look with her favourite Aquazzura court shoes, carried a clutch bag and wore her hair up in a chic style, but this gorgeous frock would lend itself to any number of accessories. It’s also timeless, so you know you’ll get plenty of wear out of it - once we’re finally out of isolation!

It’s likely to be a while until we see Meghan and Harry again. The event was one of the couple’s final official royal outings and, like the rest of us, the family is currently spending time in the safety of their own home. Which means we’re taking whatever fashion inspiration we can!

