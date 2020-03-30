﻿
chelsea-garden-kids

Prince George’s favourite H&M polo shirts are currently 20% off

The Duchess of Cambridge loves these adorable kids buys

Abigail Malbon

Prince George may be one of the youngest royals, but he’s certainly picked up a sense of style from his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge. The six-year-old has a unique style, and almost everything he wears sells out - so imagine our delight at discovering that the polo shirts he regularly wears from high street store H&M are still available!

Prince George has been pictured on multiple occasions - during a family day out at the polo, and at the opening of the Duchess’ Chelsea Flower Show garden last year - wearing the polo shirt with embroidery.

READ: The fashion and beauty sales happening right now

prince-george-charlotte

The exact colour is no longer available, but there’s a sweet navy version or khaki green on the site now - and even better, you can get an extra 20% off  until midnight on 5 April with the code ‘KIDS20’.

hm-kids-1

Polo shirt, £5.99, H&M

BUY NOW

The code applies to all kidswear, so now is the perfect time to spruce up your children’s wardrobes without spending a fortune. Here’s what we’ll be buying:

hm-kids-2

2-piece cotton set, £12.99, H&M

BUY NOW

We could definitely see Prince Louis accompanying his older brother in this sweet dungaree set.

hm-kids-6

Flashing trainers, £19.99, H&M

BUY NOW

Flashing. Trainers. Need we say more?

hm-kids-3

Glitter leggings, £7.99, H&M

BUY NOW

Perfect for running around the house in style.

hm-kids-4

Cape-back playsuit, £14.99, H&M

BUY NOW

This playsuit with a cape back is guaranteed to become a favourite.

hm-kids-7

Sweatshirt shorts, £5.99, H&M

BUY NOW

Comfort is key, and these bright shorts certainly keep them cosy. 

hm-kids-5

Patterned jersey dress, £2.99, H&M

BUY NOW

This bestselling dress is easy to wash and wear - what more could you want?

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

More on:

More about prince george

More news