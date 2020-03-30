Queen Letizia's gorgeous Reiss skirt is in the sale - and it comes in two other colours We're obsessed with Letizia's skirt

Revered as one of Europe's most stylish royals, Queen Letizia of Spain often wows in elegant ensembles from her favourite designer labels - Hugo Boss, Carolina Herrera and of course, Reiss. Attending a conference in Madrid at the start of the month, Letizia certainly turned heads when she stepped out in this trendy ombre pleated skirt from Reiss, which she teamed with a pink satin blouse and nude stiletto pumps. Now in the sale on the British brand's website, we've got the lowdown on how you can get your hands on Letizia's gorgeous summer skirt.

Queen Letizia teamed her Reiss skirt with a pink satin blouse

Reduced from £155 down to £110, this royal pick is a total bargain buy. While Letizia's pink and black style may have sold out, the good news is that you can still purchase the same skirt in two other colours - either in a berry red or in Khaki green and black. Falling at a midi length and with a unique knife-pleat texture, this high-rise skirt is extremely versatile and can be worn all year round. During the Autumn/Winter period, Reiss recommends coordinating your new skirt with an oversized chunky knit and heels for a cosy feel. Come summer, the brand suggests swapping out your jumpers and cardigans for a silk-chiffon shirt - sounds good to us! Available in limited sizes, these pretty pleated skirts are practically flying off the shelves so we recommend acting quick and buying fast.

Berry Ombre Skirt, £110, Reiss

Green Ombre Skirt, £110, Reiss

Just missed out? Never fear - we've also rounded up these stylish alternatives from Tommy Hilfiger and ASOS. Retailing at £77 in the Tommy Hilfiger sale, this pleated purple skirt also features a sophisticated ombre design, just like Letizia's.

Purple Ombre Skirt, £77, Tommy Hilfiger

Ready to order on ASOS, Chi Chi London's pleated colour-block midi skirt also comes in a dip-dye monochrome effect. Just a shade or two lighter than Letizia's pink and black style, why not take a leaf out of the royal's book and team with a dusty-pink blouse?

Black and White Ombre Skirt, £38.50, Chi Chi London on ASOS

