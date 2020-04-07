One of Meghan Markle’s most memorable dresses is now on sale The iconic look won’t be available for long though...

Many of Meghan Markle’s outfits are memorable, but the little black pencil dress she wore a month before marrying Prince Harry back in 2018 is surely one of her most-loved looks. The duchess wore the classic, slashed-neck, belted ‘Jackie O’ (so-called because of its classic design) dress from Black Halo to the Royal Aeronautical Society in central London in April 2018, and it quickly became an iconic look.

Of course, the outfit immediately became a bestseller - but we have good news! It’s finally been reduced, and is available in almost all sizes.

The ‘Belted Sheath Dress’ is in stock in four colours - red, cobalt, blue and, of course, black - from US store Saks Fifth Avenue, which offers free shipping to the UK. You may have to wait a while for your delivery to arrive, but we’d say it’s worth it!

Black Halo belted sheath dress, was £324.72, now £227.30, Saks Fifth Avenue

Of course, if you’re looking for something more affordable and don’t necessarily need it to be the real deal, the high street has plenty of lookalike versions of the classic style:

Black belted pencil dress, £19.60, Dorothy Perkins

Belted pencil dress, £35.99, Mango

Boat neck midi dress, £84, Ted Baker

We’re shopping while we still can, since it could be months until we get to see the Sussexes again. Prince Harry, Meghan and baby Archie are currently living in LA, and the couple have announced a new non-profit initiative named Archewell.

However, they said that this will not yet be launching Archewell because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global Covid-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be," the Duke and Duchess told the publication in a statement.

We can’t wait to hear more!

