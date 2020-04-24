Kate Middleton's stunning Ghost dress sold out in moments, but we've found some spot-on dupes The 'Kate effect' is in full swing…

The Duchess of Cambridge totally wowed us with a surprise fashion moment on Thursday evening, wearing a beautiful floral Ghost dress as she stepped out for a surprise appearance on BBC One's The Big Night In alongside husband Prince William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The whole family joined in for the 'Clap for our Carers' campaign following Prince William's appearance in a sketch alongside Stephen Fry - and of course, royal fans loved the sweet moment!

WATCH: the Cambridges clap for the NHS

As ever, Kate's followers were quick to begin searching for her dress, and unsurprisingly the Ghost 'Anouk' design flew off the virtual shelves - and even mysteriously disappeared from the brand's website. We're keeping our eyes peeled for it to come back into stock, but until then we've found some great Duchess dupes, too.

Anouk dress, £90.30, Ghost

We're not surprised that the Duchess' latest dress is such a hit, with its cool Western collar detail, ruffle hemline and pretty puff sleeves. But if your size is out of stock in the pretty style, the brand's beautiful 'Marley' dress will give a similar look.

Ruffled Jacquard Midi Wrap Dress, £95, & Other Stories

Monsoon also stock a beautiful blue floral dress with a similar ruffled neckline, and & Other Stories' 'Ruffled Jacquard Midi Wrap Dress' could also give a similar look - we could totally see Kate wearing this one!

Daisy Tiered Midi Dress, £49.50, Monsoon

The Cambridges' appearance sweetly came on Prince Louis' second birthday. To mark the occasion, the royal couple released a series of photos showing their son making a rainbow handprint picture to put in the windows of Anmer Hall in a tribute to NHS workers. The birthday boy was photographed in the garden of the family's Norfolk home by his mother, smiling for the camera in a smart blue checked shirt with coloured paint on his hands.

