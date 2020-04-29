Meghan Markle’s royal blue Roland Mouret dress is in the sale And it's in stock in most sizes!

Who could forget the night before the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? As the crowds gathered at Windsor, Harry went to greet then, and Meghan was pictured at Cliveden House Hotel wearing a gorgeous navy blue midi dress by designer brand Roland Mouret.

The stunning look has since become one of the Duchess of Sussex’s more iconic ones, and sparked many lookalike dresses fro high street brands. Meghan loved the style so much that she was pictured wearing a grey, long-sleeved version just a couple of months after her wedding.

And now, the blue version of the dress has been reduced - and amazingly, it's in stock in almost all sizes! The Barwick Dress, which is made from double wool crepe and features Meghan’s favourite boat-neckline originally retailed for £1,350, but is now available in sizes 6-16 for £675.

Barwick dress, was £1,350, now £675, Roland Mouret

It’s incredibly rare for a dress worn by the duchess to be available, let alone reduced - so we recommend shopping quickly if you want to get your hands on this timeless style.

Meghan was recently pictures alongside Prince Harry doing volunteer work in Los Angeles, and the Duchess was seen wearing a pair of comfy joggers, her favourite Adidas Stan Smith trainers and a simple black jersey top.

Meghan wore slouchy trousers by LA designer James Perse, but we've found a very similar dupe, with pocket detailing just like the ones the duchess wore, at H&M for just £24.99.

Lyocell utility joggers, £24.99, H&M

Looks like we’ll be treating ourselves!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.