ASOS is selling a £19.99 version of Meghan Markle's £300 handbag

Meghan Markle just can’t resist a top-handle bag, which is one of the hottest trends in accessories right now. And while we love her tie-handle bag by London-based Korean designer Rejina Pyo we're just as excited that a lookalike purse is now available – and the price tag is just £19.99.

During the spring, high street brand Mango had a mint-green knotted-style handbag that looked strikingly similar to the luxe accessory, the Rejina Pyo 'Nane' design, that the Duchess of Sussex carried as she made a surprise appearance at an International Women's Day event in London.

The Mango small knot bag in that colour sold out, but there's a black version – with the same trendy details such as a bow top handle and ruched design – that you can shop now.

Mango tie handle bag, £19.99, ASOS

And if you are in the market for a handbag at a different price point, Rejina Pyo has some interpretations of Meghan's actual purse currently starting at £300. Meghan's bag was in a cream tone that complemented her tweed jacket from Me+Em, and you can get a leather version that has the same vibe.

The 100% leather version is buttery soft and fully lined, and can be yours for just under £550.

Rejina Pyo 'Nane' tote, £548, Farfetch

Meanwhile, if you’re ready to take a walk on the wilder side, there’s also the £300 Rejina Pyo satin-twill tote in a tiger stripe motif.

Rejina Pyo 'Nane' tote in tiger print, £300, Net-a-porter

It has that cool rouched design and knot handle, and a super sleek hidden magnetic closure. Even better, it's right on point with the season's animal print trend.

