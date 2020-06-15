Amazon is selling an incredible lookalike of Meghan Markle’s engagement ring - you've got to see it The Duchess of Cambridge’s diamond ring is one of a kind but royal fans can own this convincing copy

The Duchess of Sussex’s engagement ring is the stuff of dreams. Designed by Prince Harry, it features one huge diamond from Botswana framed by two diamonds from Princess Diana’s collection. It certainly is one of a kind – but royal jewel fans out there looking to add a bit of Markle sparkle to their lives will be pleased to know they can get an exact copy, thanks to Amazon – and we think it looks just like the real thing.

Megan Markle-inspired gold plated ring, £19.54 - £25.84, Amazon

Obviously for the price range of £19.54 - £25.84 – depending on your ring size – you’re not going to get real diamonds, but the high-quality AAA Cubic Zirconas used to make this ring shine so bright and the centre stone is cushion cut, just like Meghan’s. It’s made of sterling silver and is 14k gold plated. It’s sure to be a talking point when someone spots it – but it’s up to you if you want to reveal that’s actually a piece of costume jewellery and doesn’t have a price tag stretching into the thousands!

Prince Harry designed the one-of-a-king engagement ring himself

Royal fans got their first proper look at Meghan’s engagement ring in November 2017 during the couple's first sit-down interview with the BBC, hours after they announced their engagement. Speaking about the sparkler, which was created by Cleave and Company, Court Jewelers and Medalists to Her Majesty the Queen, Prince Harry said: "The ring is obviously yellow gold because that's [Meghan's] favourite and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana and the little diamonds either side are from my mother's jewellery collection, to make sure that she's with us on this crazy journey together."

A year and a half later, when Meghan made her first post-baby appearance at Trooping the Colour, royal fans noticed that the Duchess had updated the ring – the gold band had been changed for a diamond-studded band.

