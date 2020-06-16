Monica Vinader is having a huge jewellery sale – and Kate Middleton's fave collections are included Get a gorgeous (and royally-approved!) bracelet, set of earrings, necklace or ring starting at £46

What’s better than a jewellery sale? A sale on jewellery that’s royally-approved! Kate Middleton favourite Monica Vinader has just kicked off its summer sale with gorgeous rings, bracelets, earrings and necklaces at up to 50 percent off!

Duchess Kate is famed for often wearing her Monica Vinader green earrings from the Siren line, and royal fans will be thrilled to find out that pieces from the collection inspired by "sea-worn treasures and the glamour of southern Italy" are included in the irresistible sale. Kate has also been spotted in diamond jewellery from the Riva collection – which you can also find at up to half price!

Kate Middleton has worn her Monica Vinader 'Siren' earrings everywhere from the Royal Tour of Canada to the Chelsea Flower Show, left, and chose the Riva line for events like British Vogue's 100th anniversary exhibition

One of the reasons that Monica Vinader’s jewellery stands out (other than its famous royal fan) is that every gemstone has a symbolic meaning, whether love, loyalty or prosperity and many of the pieces are engravable to make them even more special.

We’ve curated our favourites from the lines that Kate loves, and we do, too!

This Siren ring is on sale in green onyx – the same stone as Kate's but is available in five stones and three different finishes

Small Stacking Ring in green onyx, £65 £45.50, Monica Vinader

Another sweet Siren ring to stack, with a stone that signifies prosperity

Charm Ring in chrysoprase, £65 £45.50, Monica Vinader

These Nura teardrop earrings are definitely ones we could see Duchess Kate wearing

Limited Edition Nura Small Teardrop Earrings in Labradorite, £160 £96, Monica Vinader

With the climber earrings – also on sale – this precious cuff in kyanite, meaning loyalty, creates a matching set

Siren Thin Cuff in kyanite, £175 £105, Monica Vinader

Also available in pink quartz and amazonite, this engravable friendship bracelet makes a great gift

Siren Nugget Cocktail Friendship Chain Bracelet, £250 £125, Monica Vinader

Featuring Rose Quartz gemstones, symbolising love, and in an adjustable length

Siren Cluster Smile Necklace, £225 £135, Monica Vinader

A romantic statement piece with rose quartz

Siren Cluster Cocktail Cuff, £395 £197.50, Monica Vinader

From another collection Kate wears, an adjustable necklace in 18ct gold vermeil on sterling silver

Riva Hoop Cocktail Diamond Necklace, £375 £187.50, Monica Vinader

In sterling silver and with gemstones meaning eternal love

Riva Large Hoop Cocktail Diamond Earrings, £450 £225, Monica Vinader

