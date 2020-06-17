This half-price Boden dress looks exactly like Kate Middleton's This royal dupe is bound to sell out…

Remember when the Duchess of Cambridge attended the Hampton Court Flower Show wearing her beautiful green Sandro dress? Unsurprisingly, it quickly sold out – but we've spotted an amazing dupe at another of Kate's favourite fashion brands, Boden. Even better, it's currently on sale at a 50 per cent discount – we wonder if the royal has snapped it up herself!

Kate wore the Sandro dress in July 2019

The pretty floral dress features a flattering wrap style that we know Kate would love – and a very similar colour palette to her original Sandro pick. With a teal base and speckles of pink and yellow, it certainly gives a very similar look to the Duchess' outfit – team it with Castañer espadrilles and you'll nail the royal look.

Cassia dress, £58.80, Boden

The 'Cassia' jersey dress is currently reduced from £98 down to £58.80, too, and is still available in all sizes – tempted? Mother-of-three Kate originally chose her green dress for the important summer occasion back in July 2019, when she made a surprise appearance at the outdoor show to host a special picnic with children helped by her patronages.

The youngsters, from the Anna Freud Centre, Evelina Children's Hospital, Action for Children and Place2Be, took part in a treasure hunt and a bug spotting exercise as part of the fun royal outing, as well as exploring Kate's 'Back to Nature' garden with their family members, carers and teachers.

WATCH: Kate discusses child wellbeing at her RCFS Garden

For the sweet engagement, Kate also added her favourite Accessorize 'Polly Petal' earrings to her look, which are thankfully back in stock after selling out completely!

Polly Petal earrings, £8, Accessorize

And with royal engagements beginning to pick up again, it may not be long before the Duchess steps out for a face-to-face meeting after spending months self-isolating at Anmer Hall and making a number of virtual appearances. Which comeback outfit would you love to see her wear?

