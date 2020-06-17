The Countess of Wessex's Ghost dress has a very unusual print - and it's currently in the sale The royal's summer outfit is bound to be a sell-out

The Countess of Wessex has sported a number of stunning outfits during the coronavirus lockdown, but her latest dress has got to be one of our favourites. For a video conference with Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon from her home in Bagshot Park, Surrey, Sophie opted for a bold red Ghost dress, which was covered in a very unusual print!

Ghost Aueline dress, £90.30, which you can find on the following retailers...

The Aueline wrap dress features a bold star and moon print, long sleeves and an elegant floaty skirt - a style we could totally see the Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex rocking, too! While it normally retails for £129, royal fans will be pleased to know it is currently in the sale for just £90.30, but all sizes are selling out fast. Ghost also sells the same style in a cool blue colour with a delicate horse print, so we can't help but wonder if Sophie owns both designs.

SEE: Living in lockdown: 19 times royals donned face masks for their engagements

Sophie's red frock is just the latest glimpse inside her casual at-home style; she also recently wore a pair of fitted skinny jeans and a navy blue Breton top for a recent appearance at Frimley Park, the Surrey hospital where she gave birth to both her children.

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon shared this photo of the Zoom chat on Twitter

Lord Ahmad, the Prime Minister's Special Representative on Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict, shared a photo of the Zoom chat on Twitter alongside the caption: "The Countess of Wessex is a fantastic champion of the UK’s work to improve the livelihoods of women and girls across the world. She is a brilliant advocate for women, peace and security issues and the fight against sexual violence, highlighted by her visit to [South Sudan] in March."

During her visit – which marked the first-ever royal visit to South Sudan and coincided with International Women's Week – Sophie met survivors of gender-based violence to learn about the impact of the recent conflict, spoke with female political leaders and visited a secondary school to learn more about empowering girls through education.

MORE: Remember Sophie Wessex’s white floaty dress? River Island has one just like it

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.