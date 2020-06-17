﻿
The Countess of Wessex's Ghost dress has a very unusual print - and it's currently in the sale

The royal's summer outfit is bound to be a sell-out

Nichola Murphy

The Countess of Wessex has sported a number of stunning outfits during the coronavirus lockdown, but her latest dress has got to be one of our favourites. For a video conference with Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon from her home in Bagshot Park, Surrey, Sophie opted for a bold red Ghost dress, which was covered in a very unusual print! 

ghost-dress-john-lewis

Ghost Aueline dress, £90.30, which you can find on the following retailers... 

The Aueline wrap dress features a bold star and moon print, long sleeves and an elegant floaty skirt - a style we could totally see the Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex rocking, too! While it normally retails for £129, royal fans will be pleased to know it is currently in the sale for just £90.30, but all sizes are selling out fast. Ghost also sells the same style in a cool blue colour with a delicate horse print, so we can't help but wonder if Sophie owns both designs. 

Sophie's red frock is just the latest glimpse inside her casual at-home style; she also recently wore a pair of fitted skinny jeans and a navy blue Breton top for a recent appearance at Frimley Park, the Surrey hospital where she gave birth to both her children.

sophie-wessex-chat

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon shared this photo of the Zoom chat on Twitter

Lord Ahmad, the Prime Minister's Special Representative on Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict, shared a photo of the Zoom chat on Twitter alongside the caption: "The Countess of Wessex is a fantastic champion of the UK’s work to improve the livelihoods of women and girls across the world. She is a brilliant advocate for women, peace and security issues and the fight against sexual violence, highlighted by her visit to [South Sudan] in March."

During her visit – which marked the first-ever royal visit to South Sudan and coincided with International Women's Week – Sophie met survivors of gender-based violence to learn about the impact of the recent conflict, spoke with female political leaders and visited a secondary school to learn more about empowering girls through education.  

