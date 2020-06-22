Kate Middleton's Ray-Ban sunglasses are now 30% off in the Amazon fashion sale You can currently grab a pair of the Duchess of Cambridge’s beloved Ray-Bans for £36 less than the usual retail price

The heatwave is coming! So you know what that means - time to get your sunglasses out. Are you ready for the sunshine? If your sunglasses game needs upping then you might want to take inspiration from one of our fave royal style icons – Kate Middleton. But make sure you do it this week, because from Monday 22 June her favourite Ray-Ban sunglasses are 30 percent off in the Amazon fashion sale, so hurry to grab a bargain to protect your peepers and look seriously stylish.

Ray-Ban new Wayfarers tortoiseshell, £119.47 , £82.99, Amazon

The Duchess of Cambridge loves Ray-Ban’s Wayfarers in tortoiseshell and you can currently get the new model for £36 less than the usual retail price. Kate has been seen rocking the iconic frames at several sunny royal engagements, including at Wimbledon, on royal tours and even during family days at the polo.

Kate Middleton loves her classic Ray-Bans and is often seen out in them

They’re a classic frame that suits most face types and is infinitely versatile – they are just as easily paired with a summer wedding outfit as a t-shirt and shorts combo down the beach. And these are sturdy, which means they’ll last for years and years – which is handy since they won’t go out of fashion.

If the Wayfarer shape isn’t your thing then there are several other styles up for grabs in the sale, including the equally classic aviators, chic oversize square frames and cat-eye styles – see below for our top picks. And the good news is if you get ordering now they’ll be here in time for the heatwave.

Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses, £128.53 £84.05, Amazon

Ray-Ban oversize square sunglasses, £152 £98, Amazon

Ray-Ban round sunglasses, £106.22 £84.68, Amazon

