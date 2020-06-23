Kate Middleton's favourite trainer brand is up to 75% off – you'd be mad to miss out

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Any Kate Middleton fan worth their salt knows that she is a big fan of New Balance trainers. Are you nodding your head? The Duchess of Cambridge helped has helped the brand grow in popularity and the cool sneaks are currently among the most wanted running shoes out there with celebs including Rihanna and Kaia Gerber rocking them as well as countless influencers.

Why am I telling you all this right now, you ask? Because if you don't currently own a pair, now's the perfect time to snap one up – they're currently up to 75 percent off in the eBay brand outlet sale and there are so many different styles to choose from.

The Duchess of Cambridge loves her New Balance trainers

We first saw Kate rocking her New Balance trainers during a training event for the London Marathon training event back in 2017, and she busted out a colourway exclusive during her trip to Ireland with Prince William.

Unfortunately, you can’t get your hands on these in the sale, but there are plenty of other great options, like the classic 515 trainers – which pretty much go with anything, or the X Racer cushioned sneaks. Read on to discover our top picks…

Get an extra 15% off the below prices with code PLAYWITH15. Min spend £20 Max £60 off

Women’s classic 515 New Balance trainers were £64.99 now £33.94, eBay

Women’s comfort 966 New Balance cushioned trainers were £74.99 now £34.05, eBay

Women’s classic 515 New Balance trainers were £59.99 now £33.94, eBay

Women’s comfort 577 New Balance performance trainers were £49.99 now £33.94, eBay

Women’s X Racer New Balance cushioned trainers were £99.99 now £53.94, eBay

