Kate Middleton's favourite trainer brand is up to 65% off in the sale – you'd be mad to miss out

Any Kate Middleton fan worth their salt knows that she is a big fan of New Balance trainers. Are you nodding your head? The Duchess of Cambridge helped has helped the brand grow in popularity in 2020 and the cool sneaks are currently among the most wanted running shoes out there with celebs including Rihanna and Kaia Gerber rocking them as well as countless influencers. Why am I telling you all this right now, you ask? Because if you don't currently own a pair, now's the perfect time to snap one up – they're currently up to 65 percent off in the Amazon fashion sale and there are so many different styles to choose from.

The Duchess of Cambridge loves her New Balance trainers

We first saw Kate rocking her New Balance trainers during a training event for the London Marathon training event back in 2017, and recently busted out a colourway exclusive during her trip to Ireland with Prince William. Unfortunately you can’t get your hands on these in the sale, but there are plenty of other great options, like the classic 574v2 Core Sneaker – which pretty much goes with anything, or the sleek 411 running shoes, which have up to a whopping 65 per cent off, depending on your size. Read on to discover our top picks…

Women’s 997h W trainers, £75 from £36.75, Amazon

New Balance Women’s 411 W running shoes, £50 from £17.44, Amazon

New Balance road running shoes, £80 from £47.49, Amazon

New Balance Women’s 574v" Core sneaker, £75 from £44.95, Amazon

New Balance cross country running shoes, £121.49 from £85, Amazon

