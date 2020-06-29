Pippa Middleton's favourite Kate Spade bag is on sale and you're seriously going to want it Pippa's super cute handbag comes in a variety of colours at up to 60% off

When Pippa Middleton stepped out six months ago sporting a super chic Kate Spade New York ‘Nicola Twistlock’ shoulder bag, we absolutely loved the £350 style. But it turns out that we love it even more now, because it’s on sale for £197!

Kate Middleton's sister carried a deep green version of the leather purse, with it’s smooth, boxy shape and signature heart and spade hardware, to a Christmas concert in December. The style, however, is timeless – we adore the blazer blue shade, and the bag in iris bloom and lemon sorbet are perfect to give your outfits a pop of colour this summer.

Pippa carried the Kate Spade Nicola Twistlock bag in December last year

Kate Spade Nicola Twistlock bag in Blazer Blue, Iris Bloom or Lemon Sorbet, £350 £197 , Kate Spade

While Pippa’s original green shade is sold out, we tracked down a version of classic handbag in deep evergreen, which has a glossy two tone effect thanks to two types of leather and the same sweet heart and spade detail. We also love the price: reduced by 60 percent from £425 to £169.

Kate Spade Nicola Twistlock bicolor in green, £425 £169, Kate Spade

Pippa’s sister Kate Middleton is also a Kate Spade New York fan, and has been spotted wearing pretty dresses from the brand. And like Duchess Kate’s sell-out effect on pretty much everything she wears, Pippa’s stylish handbag is selling fast, too, so we recommend getting your hands on one quickly!

