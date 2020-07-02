Meghan Markle's black Marks & Spencer dress has had a summer makeover The classic shift is in linen in a host of fun prints

Meghan Markle's charity capsule collection to benefit Smartworks created a massive buzz last autumn, especially since the limited edition pieces were available for a very short amount of time.

The original black shift dress took a page from Meghan’s own style book

There’s good news though, for Meghan fans – if you loved the style of the Marks & Spencer black v-neck dress from the collection, which seemed to take a page from outfits already in the Duchess of Sussex’s own wardrobe, the M&S look has gotten a makeover for summer.

Unlike the autumn look, the summer shift dress is sleeveless linen and in prints instead of black.

Linen Polka Dot Shift Dress, £25, Marks & Spencer

Of course, these £25 dresses in fun prints like polka dots and stripes, which feature a similar silhouette and v-neckline, aren’t from the Smartworks campaign, which originally also included a John Lewis tote, Jigsaw separates and a Misha Nonoo shirt.

But that doesn't mean you can't get involved with the charity! Smartworks is a fantastic organisation, providing interview outfits and training to unemployed women in need.

