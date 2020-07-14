We're 100% sure Meghan Markle would love this Mango summer dress We can totally see the Duchess of Sussex in this striped maxi dress by Mango – it’s right up her summer style stree

Meghan Markle fashion fans – you're all familiar with the Duchess of Sussex’s summer style, right? We all know she loves herself a maxi dress, and we've seen her on more than one occasion rocking vertical stripes. Wouldn't you agree then, that Prince Harry's wife would totally love Mango’s new summer dress? We spotted it and immediately thought that it ticks all the right boxes, wouldn’t you agree?

Striped long dress, £49.99, Mango

The cotton maxi dress has a super comfy and flattering flared design, a straight neck and wide straps with pretty lace fastening. It’s available in sizes six to 14 and retails for 49.99. It’s definitely one of those throw on for any occasion dresses that is just as good with a pair of flat sandals or dressed up with a pair of high wedges and a statement necklace.

We saw Meghan Markle's love of stripes and maxi dresses on the royal tour of Australia

If you think back to the duke and Duchess of Sussex's 2018 royal tour of the South Pacific you’ll definitely see why the cute frock has such strong Meghan vibes. It’s like a mish-mash of the best elements of two of her standout outfits from the trip.

The Mango dress has the same texture and stripe pattern as the one the Duchess wore on Fraser Island

Exhibit one: the gorgeous Martin Grant striped maxi dress she wore in Australia, and exhibit two: the striped linen ‘pineapple’ dress from the eco-friendly label Reformation that she wore on Fraser Island. The Mango dress features the panel section design of the first dress and the stripe pattern and texture of the second. It’s a winning combination.

Meghan is a big fan of vertical stripes, which are well known for their flattering effects – they visually elongate the area they cover. Looking at these pictures now, it’s easy to forget that Meghan was actually pregnant with baby Archie at the time. The couple made the happy announcement just as they touched down to begin their two-week tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and the Kingdom of Tonga.

