10 polka dot face masks we know Kate Middleton would love

These spotty face masks are royal approved

Megan Bull

The Duchess of Cambridge loves polka dots, and she's been spotted wearing the classic pattern on a number of occasions. Whether she's watching the tennis at Wimbledon,  touring Ireland alongside Prince William, or making a special appearance at historic exhibitions across London, Kate often turns to the timeless print – and it always works a charm. 

Royal approved, polka dots have certainly made a comeback this summer, and they're one of the season's biggest trends. Taking style cues from Duchess Kate, we've rounded up the prettiest polka dot face coverings so you can repli-Kate her favourite looks!

Black and white polka dot face masks

white-black-kate

Black on white polka dot mask, £12.68, Redbubble

redbubble-black-white-2

White on black polka dot mask, £11.83, Redbubble

black-white-etsy-kate

Black dots face mask, £9.99, Etsy

Colourful polka dot face masks 

navy-dots-kate

Navy polka dot masks, £11.83, Redbubble

royal-blue

Royal blue and white polka dot masks, £11.83, Redbubble

asos-dot-mask

ASOS DESIGN 3 pack face-covering in polka dot print, £14, ASOS

new-look-black-white-dots

Three pack black spot reusable charity face covering, £5.99, New Look

etsy-colours

Cotton fabric face masks, £5.50, Etsy

mango-1

2 pack reusable homologated facemask, £12.99, Mango

mango-2

White and blue polka dot mask, £12.99, Mango

