10 polka dot face masks we know Kate Middleton would love

Megan Bull
The Duchess of Cambridge loves polka dots! We've rounded up ten spotty face masks that Kate Middleton would wear.
The Duchess of Cambridge loves polka dots, and she's been spotted wearing the classic pattern on a number of occasions. Whether she's watching the tennis at Wimbledon, touring Ireland alongside Prince William, or making a special appearance at historic exhibitions across London, Kate often turns to the timeless print – and it always works a charm.
Royal approved, polka dots have certainly made a comeback this summer, and they're one of the season's biggest trends. Taking style cues from Duchess Kate, we've rounded up the prettiest polka dot face coverings so you can repli-Kate her favourite looks!
Black and white polka dot face masks
Black on white polka dot mask, £12.68, Redbubble
White on black polka dot mask, £11.83, Redbubble
Black dots face mask, £9.99, Etsy
Colourful polka dot face masks
Navy polka dot masks, £11.83, Redbubble
Royal blue and white polka dot masks, £11.83, Redbubble
ASOS DESIGN 3 pack face-covering in polka dot print, £14, ASOS
Three pack black spot reusable charity face covering, £5.99, New Look
Cotton fabric face masks, £5.50, Etsy
2 pack reusable homologated facemask, £12.99, Mango
White and blue polka dot mask, £12.99, Mango
