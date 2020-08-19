We're pretty sure Kate Middleton would wear this new activewear to the gym Duchess Kate loves Boden looks, so we’re guessing she has her eyes on their sporty new collection

Lockdown life has given us all a whole new appreciation for comfy activewear, and we’re guessing Kate Middleton is no different! While she’s well known for her floral dresses and sweetly feminine looks this summer, what does the Duchess of Cambridge wear to work out in or for private days in at home? Well, we know Duchess Kate loves Boden looks – she even wore a Boden dress in the Cambridges' 2019 Christmas card – so we’re guessing she also will have her eye on the brand's newly launched collection of loungewear.

Kate Middleton is a big fan of Boden, and the brand's new activewear is right up her street. Above, the Duchess wearing a sporty look for a primary school engagement in 2018

Whenever Duchess Kate has a royal engagement that requires an activewear look, her go-to gym staple is a comfortable figure-skimming legging with lots of stretch and a stripe detail. And Kate is in luck – the new Boden collection has leggings that fit the bill! The Jessica Active leggings, which come in sizes 6 to 22, have a wide waistband and a rainbow stripe.

Jessica Active Leggings in Navy Rainbow Stripe, £65, Boden

Kate is also a huge fan of florals, so there’s no doubt she would love to infuse a good blossom motif into her stay-at-home and gym gear. The Sweatshirt, which comes in four different colours and motifs, elevates traditional leisurewear with lovely floral embroidery.

The Sweatshirt in Grey Marl with Multi Embroidery, £65, Boden

When it comes to sportswear and more casual looks, Duchess Kate famously can't resist a good stylish culotte! Boden has come up with some cropped jersey joggers that are right on royal trend.

Thelma Jersey Joggers in Navy, £50, Boden

